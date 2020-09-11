I stand firmly with every decision of his. I am confident that with his youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights, said Ram Vilas Paswan in a tweet.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the beginning of the much-awaited assembly election in Bihar, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday revealed that he has been admitted hospital due to multiple health issues.

In a series of tweet, Paswan also announced that he has given his son Chirag complete responsibility of the party for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and he will take a final call on the alliance in the state.

“I am happy that my son Chirag is with me at this time and is doing all possible service. Along with taking care of me, he us also fulfilling his responsibilities towards the party,” Paswan said in a tweet.

“I stand firmly with every decision of his. I am confident that with his youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights,” the Union Minister added.

Paswan, however, said that “there was no laxity in the work”, adding that he has been continuously serving the country as food minister and “made every effort to ensure food reaches on time everywhere”.

Though Paswan didn’t reveal his illness, media reports suggest that the Union Minister is suffering from multiple illness, including heart diseases.

Meanwhile, LJP is reportedly not happy with its alliance with the NDA, especially after the Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) joined the alliance ahead of the polls in Bihar.

Amid the fissures in the NDA, the Congress has given an invitation to the LJP to return to the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). However, the BJP has attacked the Congress over its invitation to the LJP, saying it should focus more on its own revival.

“Everything in the NDA is well and under control. Paswan ji is a seasoned leader and knows how to respect the popular sentiments,” Hindustan Times quoted BJP leader and minister Prem Kumar as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma