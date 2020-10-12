Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The result for Bihar polls will be announced on November 10.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first phase of the much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will begin from October 28. As the date for the first phase of polling nears, political parties have pulled up their socks and preparing for the Assembly Election in the state.

With the state gearing up for the polls, voters across the state need to know the details about voter list and about the polling station. So here's how you can check your name in the voter list:

Step 1) Go to the National Voters' Service website at https://eci.gov.in/

Step 2) Click on 'Search by the EPIC number' if you have your Electronic Privacy Information Centre (EPIC)

Step 3) Now, you would need to select the state and check your name on the voter list

Step 4) However, if you don't have the EPIC number, then click on 'Search by details'

Step 5) Fill your details like name, age, gender, district and the assembly constituency

Step 6) Now, you would need to enter the portal from here to check if your name is in the voter list. After this, you can check your details by clicking on 'view details'

How to check your details via SMS?

You can also check your details by sending an SMS 1950. According to the Election Commission, you would need to send an SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950.

Apart from that, you can also check your details by calling at toll-free number 1800111950 or 1950.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7 -- while the result will be announced on November 10. The Grand Alliance and the NDA have finalised the seat-sharing formula. According to the seat-sharing formula finalised by NDA, the BJP will contest on 121 seats while the JD(U) will fight on 122 seats. Meanwhile, as per the seat-sharing formula of Grand Alliance, the RJD will contest on 144 seats, the Congress on 70 while the Left parties will field their candidates on 29 seats.

