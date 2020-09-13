Speaking to a leading news channel, the younger Paswan dismissed rumours of a rift in the NDA. He, however, stressed that the BJP, LJP, JD(U) and the HAM need to agree on a common minimum programme, saying he is not willing to work on Nitish Kumar’s “seven resolves commitment”.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days before the commencement of Assembly Elections in the state, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has dismissed the rumours of a rift in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying he has ‘no problem with Nitish Kumar’.

Speaking to a leading news channel, the younger Paswan dismissed rumours of a rift in the NDA. He, however, stressed that the BJP, LJP, JD(U) and the HAM need to agree on a common minimum programme, saying he is not willing to work on Nitish Kumar’s “seven resolves commitment”.

“I have no problem with the name of Nitish Kumar as the face of the NDA...I am okay with any Tom, Dick or Harry chosen by the BJP,” Paswan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Chirag’s statement is a much-needed breather for the BJP-led NDA in Bihar where the rumours of a rift in the alliance were increasing with each passing day, especially after Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha broke its ties with the Grand Alliance in the state and returned to the NDA.

Meanwhile, senior LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan has given the responsibility of the party to his son Chirag, saying he will take a final call on the alliance in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Revealing that he has been hospitalised due to multiple illnesses, the senior Paswan said that Chirag is doing “all possible service”, adding that the younger Paswan is “also fulfilling his responsibilities towards the party”.

“I stand firmly with every decision of his. I am confident that with his youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights,” the Union Minister said in a series of tweets earlier this month.

Earlier, media reports had suggested that the LJP is reportedly not happy with its alliance with the NDA after Jitan Ram Manjhi’s return. Following the rumours, Congress had given an invitation to the LJP to return to the Grand Alliance.

The schedule for assembly elections in the state is likely to be announced in the coming days. The Election Commission has indicated that it would like to conclude the exercise before the end of the term of the present house on November 29.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma