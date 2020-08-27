Manjhi, however, denied having any political deliberations with Kumar and asserted that the talks were centred around local issues and problems.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days after leaving the Mahagathbandhan, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday met current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amid speculations of his talks over seat sharing before joining the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Manjhi met Nitish at his official residence 1, Aney Marg. The HAM chief, however, denied having any political deliberations with Kumar and asserted that the talks were centred around local issues and problems.

“Political talks have not yet taken place; they are likely to be held soon. You will get to know on August 30,” news agency ANI quoted Manjhi as saying.

This comes just days after Manjhi left the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. According to Jagran sources, Manjhi was not happy with the top leadership of the RJD as his “party was not getting its due respect”.

Following his exit from the Grand Alliance, Manjhi said that he will take a decision whether to join the NDA or merge with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) for the upcoming assembly election in the state in next few days. Manjhi is expected to clear his stand on August 30.

According to media reports, Manjhi wants to contest on 15 to 20 seats in the state for the upcoming assembly polls. The JD(U), however, is willing to give Manjhi around 10 to 12 seats.

Manjhi had left the the JD(U) in 2015 after being forced to step down as the chief minister to make way for return of Kumar. He later on formed the HAM and contested 21 seats during 2015 Bihar assembly polls as an NDA constituent. With return of Kumar in the NDA fold in July 2017, he walked out of it to join hands with the opposition grouping.

