Patna | Jagran News Desk: The first phase of the much-awaited Assembly Election in Bihar will begin from October 28. Around 71 seats will go into polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 which will see a contest between 27 contestants.

One constituency that will go into polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is Gaya Town. Traditionally, Gaya Town has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). From the 1990s, BJP’s Prem Kumar has been winning the Vidhan Sabha elections from here.

Looking at his past success, the saffron party has once again decided to field Kumar from this seat. This year, Kumar will be up against Grand Alliance’s Akhauri Onkar Nath. Nath has been fielded by the Indian National Congress instead of Mohan Shrivastava, who is facing rape charges. Media reports suggest that though Shrivastava’s name has been cleared, senior party leaders had raised objections, following which the top Congress leadership decided to field Nath from Gaya Town.

Gaya Town, a BJP stronghold

Gaya Town has been a BJP stronghold and the saffron party’s Prem Kumar has been winning the Vidhan Sabha elections from this constituency since the 1990s. In the 2015 Assembly Election in Bihar, Kumar had defeated Congress’ Priya Ranjan by a margin of 22,789 votes.

According to the information available at the official website of Election Commission, Kumar had received more than 66,000 votes in 2015, which was 51.82 per cent of the total votes in Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Kumar’s rival Priya Ranjan, meanwhile, had managed to get over 44,000 votes in 2015 Bihar Assembly Election.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held in three phases – October 28, November 3 and 7 – while the result will be declared on November 10. The BJP, which is contesting the election on 121 seats, have made it clear that Nitish Kumar will be the chief ministerial candidate for the NDA.

Kumar had parted ways with the BJP in 2015 and contested the election with the Grand Alliance. He, however, broke ties with the Mahagathbandhan in 2017, following corruption charges against RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. He later formed the government with the NDA again and was again sworn-in as chief minister of Bihar on July 27, 2017.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma