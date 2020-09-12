Union Minister and BJP leader Nityanand Rai has said that that the NDA will form the government in the state, winning 220 out of the 243 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: With Bihar going into polls in a couple of months, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chalked out a plan to reach to the people of the state and the saffron party has set a target of increasing its MLA tally in Bihar assembly to a three-digit number.

On Saturday, BJP president JP Nadda also held a meeting with the state party leaders and discussed how the saffron party can help the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) win big in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

BJP to launch a door to door campaign

During the meeting with Nadda, state BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav told the party leaders to launch a door to door campaign in Bihar and gather support for the saffron party. Yadav had also coined the slogan, “BJP hai Tyar, Aatmnirbhar Bihar” earlier, asking party leaders to launch a ‘door to door campaign’ in the state.

‘NDA will 220 seats in Bihar’

Months before the assembly polls in Bihar, Union Minister and BJP leader Nityanand Rai has said that that the NDA will form the government in the state, winning 220 out of the 243 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

"People from all walks of life, especially farmers, the poor and women have immense faith and trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi... We will be fight the polls on the basis of this trust that people have reposed in the PM and the development work done by the state government," news agency PTI quoted Rai as saying.

Devendra Fadnavis appeals to voters to re-elect NDA in Bihar

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will start the BJP’s poll campaign from Saturday, has appealed people across the state to re-elect the NDA, saying that only a government which can work along with Modi government can take the state on the path of development.

"Only a government which can work along Modi government can take Bihar forward, unlike a government having differences such as the West Bengal government. Farmers in Bengal are not getting PM Kisan scheme's benefit just because their Chief Minster has not sent the list. This incident caused loss to farmers only, state and centre remain unaffected," Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I hope that Bihar will elect NDA government in coming elections. The future of Bihar's youth will be in better condition under the NDA government. Dates for Bihar assembly elections will be announced in coming days and the party has given me the opportunity to work for the party here," he added.

The 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar will go into polls this year in October or November. The current tenure of the present government will end on November 29.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma