The LJP, which is led by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, the LJP is not part of the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar and has been critical of Nitish Kumar’s policies in the state.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: In what could lead to cracks in the ruling alliance in Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has warned the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) that it will field its candidates if Ram Vilas Paswan's party puts up nominees to take on the JD(U) in the upcoming polls in the state.

The LJP, which is led by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, the LJP is not part of the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar and has been critical of Nitish Kumar’s policies in the state.

Media reports suggest that the LJP is also not happy with the return of the HAM in the BJP-JD(U) alliance and is planning of fielding candidates against the JD(U) in the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar that will likely be held in October and November this year.

Reports also suggest that the LJP has called its parliamentary board meeting on September and will likely discuss about the issue of 'friendly contests' with the JD(U).

The HAM, meanwhile, has issued a warning against the LJP, reigniting its rivalry with the Ram Vilas Paswan’s party and said that “it does not matter who is happy or unhappy over its return to the JD(U) alliance”.

"It doesn't matter who is happy or unhappy (over HAM's return). We have come here to strengthen the hands of Nitish Kumar and not for tickets to contest elections. We will be forced to open our mouth if Chirag Paswan continues to issue threats like he will put up candidates against JD(U) nominees. If that happens, we too will field our candidates against LJP," news agency PTI quoted HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan as saying.

On the other hand, the BJP has expressed its happiness over Manjhi’s return to the NDA and has attacked the RJD and the Grand Alliance, saying that after HAM’s exit, the “opposition in Bihar has become just Political Corruption Forum (PCF) of the RJD and the Congress”.

"It is now clear that in the assembly elections there will be only two habitually corrupt and traditionally dynastic parties against the NDA. This will help people decide who will pursue development with justice and whose intention will be to get land parcels registered in their name in return for favours," said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma