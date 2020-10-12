Patna | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar on Monday attacked Grand Alliance's face Tejashwi Yadav over his '10 lakh job sanction' claim, saying "one should be wary of false claims".

While virtually launching a poll campaign for the JD(U), Kumar said that urged the people of Bihar to vote for him in the upcoming Assembly Election in the state, saying "you have the liberty to choose your candidate".

"Did cabinet meetings take place properly during their time?" Kumar said without taking any name during his address, reported news agency PTI.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav had recently announced that if the Grand Alliance headed by his party comes to power, 10 lakh government jobs will be sanctioned in the very first cabinet meeting. The RJD was in power in Bihar from 1990 to 2005.

Meanwhile, Nitish on Monday launched JD(U)'s poll campaign and highlighted his government's achievements. Kumar said that he would address another virtual rally on Tuesday for some other constituencies that will see voting in the first round.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election will be held on October 28. Nearly, 71 constituencies will go to polls in Bihar's first phase of Assembly election.

The JD(U) is fighting the election with the BJP. While the JD(U) will contest on 122 seats, the BJP will contest the upcoming polls on 121 seats. Notably, the JD(U) will give seven seats from its quota to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar had also released JD(U)'s 'vision document' entitled 'Saat Nischay (Part II)'. JD(U) has emphasised through 'Saat Nischay' (Part II) its focus on students, their education from primary to higher levels, followed by jobs in the next five years.

"We have established many educational institutions in Bihar during our rule. And to extend it, we will now focus on enhancing the quality of education in institutions such as ITIs and polytechnic institutes to turn them into centres of excellence in Bihar," Nitish had said on Sunday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma