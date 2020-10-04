Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The party has said that it will field candidates on all 243 seats in Bihar, adding that the name of its candidates would be announced on Monday morning.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Day after parting ways with the Grand Alliance, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on Sunday announced that it will contest the upcoming Assembly Election in Bihar alone.

The party has said that it will field candidates on all 243 seats in Bihar, adding that the name of its candidates would be announced on Monday morning.

The Vikassheel Insaan Party was a member of the Grand Alliance in Bihar. However, it parted its ways with the Mahagathbandhan on Saturday evening over differences on the seat-sharing formula.

On Saturday, its President Mukesh Sahani had also walked out from a Grand Alliance's media address after Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav did not give 25 seats demanded by VIP.

Sahani pointed out that the Vikassheel Insaan Party was formed in 2018 and despite this, it bagged 15 per cent votes in Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election.

"I joined hand with the RJD only due to my respect for Lalu Prasad Yadav and his ideology. Besides, I also admire Tej Pratap Yadav, who is very calm in his political approach. As far as Tejashwi is concerned, he has cheated me during the 2019 parliamentary elections as well. He is not even listening to his elder brother. How will he listen to me who is a son of most backward class person?" Sahani said.

"Tejashwi knew our strength; hence, he kept me in a dilemma till last minute. The idea was to cheat us at the last moment so that I don't have any option to go with others. In this case, I have only one option -- to contest all 243 seats independently and cut into votes of MBCs to hurt the NDA, which has Lok Janshakti Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha which represent the same communities. In Bihar, 16 per cent of voters belong to the most backward classes (Dalits and Mahadalit). This situation will help the Grand Alliance win the elections," he added.

The Bihar Assembly will begin from October 28 and continue till November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

(With IANS inputs)

