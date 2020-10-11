Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for the second phase of Assembly Polls in Bihar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its list of candidates for the second phase of Assembly Election in Bihar. As per the second list of candidates of the BJP, Renu Devi will contest from Bettiah while Mithilesh Tiwari will fight from Baikunthpur. Asha Sinha, on the other hand, will contest from the Danapur Assembly Constituency.

Interestingly, the saffron from has also fielded state minister Nand Kishore Yadav from Patna Sahib. The BJP has also given ticket to son of former chief minister Jagannath Mishra, Nitish Mishra, who will contest the upcoming election from Jhanjharpur Assembly Constituency.

Here's the complete list of BJP's candidates for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020:









This comes just a day after the BJP held its central election committee (CEC) meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from PM Modi and Amit Shah, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP's Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav were also present in the meeting.

Interestingly, the BJP has not given tickets to several of its veteran leaders in the second phase of polling in Bihar. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the seat-sharing formula with Janata Dal (United) and the BJP's resentment towards the sitting MLAs were the reasons that several veteran leaders were not given tickets.

According to the seat-sharing formula, the BJP will contest Bihar elections on 121 seats while Nitish Kumar's JD(U) will contest on 122 seats. While the BJP has given 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), the JD(U) has given seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results, meanwhile, will be announced in November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma