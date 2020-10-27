New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Banka Assembly Constituency will go to polls in the first phase on October 28. BJP leader and Minister of Revenue and Land Reform in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet, Ramnarayan Mandal will be up against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Javed Ansari. Mandal is also the sitting MLA from Banka, while Ansari was a JDU leader but defected to the RJD.

The Banka Assembly Constituency is considered a stronghold of Ramnarayan Mandal, who has won the constituency five times since 1990. Banka is also one of the 36 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar. JDU leader Giridhari Yadav is the sitting MP from Banka. He defeated EJD's JP Narayan Yadav by over two lakh votes.

Banka was one of the 36 seats to have VVPAT enabled electronic voting machines during the 2015 Assembly Elections. The seat was ruled by the Congress party's Chandrashekhar Singh since 1990 when Mandal was first elected as an MLA.

Since then, he has won the seat five times, including bypoll. This year, while Mandal will hope to retain his stronghold, Ansari will look to repeat his 2010 performance.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

The Assembly elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held between October 28 and November 7 in three phases. While 71 seats will go to polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, elections on 98 seats will be held in the second phase on November 3. Polling on the remaining 78 seats will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma