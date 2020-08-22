So as political parties prepare for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election, here are some poll records that you need to know:

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday cleared the way for the Assembly Election in Bihar by issuing the guidelines for the holding the polls amid the coronavirus crisis. With the EC issuing guidelines for polls, political parties have pulled up their socks for and have started preparing for much-awaited Assembly Election in the state.

From BJP to JD(U) to RJD to Congress, every political party in the state is busy with preparations to conquer the fort and win the upcoming election in Bihar. So as political parties prepare for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election, here are some poll records that you need to know:

1. Congress’ Sadanand Singh holds the record of most wins as an MLA. The Congress MLA has been winning from the Kahalgaon Vidhan Sabha constituency since 1969. The veteran Congress leader has only tasted defeat in 1990 and 1995 Assembly Elections.

2. Bihar Minister of Energy Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been winning as an MLA from Supaul constituency since 1990. If he wins this time, then it will be his eighth consecutive win.

3. Bihar Agriculture Minister Dr Prem Kumar will complete his 30th year in Vidhan Sabha this year. He is a member of Bihar Legislative Assembly elected seven times from Gaya Town assembly constituency.

4. Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has quite often changed his party and region. He won the 1980 and 1985 Bihar Elections from Fateh Pur on a Congress ticket. In 1996, he won the by-election from Barachatti on JD(U) ticket. In 2000, he won from Gaya while he changed his constituency to Barachatti in 2005. He later won from Makhdumpur on JDU ticket in 2010. In 2015, as a candidate of his party Hindustani Awam Morcha, he contested from Makhdumpur and Imamganj.

5. Congress’ Dr Ashok Ram has been winning consecutively winning from Rosera. He has only tasted defeat on this seat in 1995.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Friday issued guidelines for holding polls during the coronavirus pandemic. A separate set of guidelines would be issued for voters who are residing in areas notified as "containment zone", the Election Commission said.

Electors who are COVID-19 positive or are suspected of having the infection and in quarantine at home or at an institution can also exercise the postal ballot option.

An official explained that this postal ballot facility is different from the one extended to service voters. Here, those willing to use the facility have to fill up a form. Officials then carry the ballot to the residence of such voters and videograph the voting to ensure transparency.

"COVID-19 patients who are quarantined will be allowed to cast their vote at the last hour of the poll day at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities... Sector magistrates shall coordinate this in their allocated polling stations," the guidelines said.

