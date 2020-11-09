Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The result for the Bhagalpur Vidhan Sabha Constituency, which went to polls in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election on November 3, will be out on Tuesday. According to the election commission of India, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday amid high security.

The Bhagalpur seat is currently being represented by Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma. He will be contesting against BJP's Rohit Pandey. The incumbent Ajeet Sharma is the father of actress Neha Sharma. He is seeking his third term as Bhagalpur MLA. The other candidates who are testing their luck on this seat are Lok Janshakti Party's Rajesh Sharma and RLSP candidate Syed Shah Ali Sajjad Alam.

There are a total of 3.29 lakh voters in this assembly seat, of which 1.75 lakh i.e. 53.2 per cent are male voters while 1.53 lakh i.e. 46.6 per cent are female voters. Bhagalpur is also known as the silk town of Bihar and it holds a stronghold of the Congress.

In 2015, Ajeet Sharma defeated BJP's Arjit Shashwat Choubey with a margin of 10,658 securing 70,514 votes.

The Bhagalpur constituency will see a direct contest between the two biggest political parties of the country.

Talking about elections, the voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held on October 28. A total of 94 constituencies voted in the second phase on November 3, including Bhagalpur. The voting for phase 2 and phase 3 polls took place on November 3 and 7 respectively, while the votes are set to be counted on November 10.

