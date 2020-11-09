Bankipur, Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: While the saffron party has reimposed its faith on three-time MLA Nitin Naveen while the Congress has fielded Luv Sinha, son of Shatughan Sinha.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for Bankipur assembly seat, one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar, will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. The ballot votes will be counted first and the initial trends are expected to trickle down after an hour.

Bankipur seat, which falls under Patna Sahib constituency, saw a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. While the saffron party has reimposed its faith on three-time MLA Nitin Naveen while the Congress has fielded Luv Sinha, son of former Union minister and Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha.

Patna Sahib has been a BJP stronghold for close to 30 years now. Luv’s father Shatrughan Sinha had contested the parliamentary polls from Patna Sahib last year on the Congress ticket after being denied the ticket by the BJP but was defeated by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Bankipur constituency was won by Nitin Naveen of BJP, and Kumar Ashish of CONGRESS was the runner-up. Nitin Naveen polled 60.19 percent votes, while Kumar Ashish polled 32.6 percent votes in the 2015 Bihar elections.

Polling in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 respectively and the votes for all 243 constituencies are being counted today.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta