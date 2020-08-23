Patna | Jagran News Desk: With the Election Commission clearing the way for assembly election in Bihar, all political parties in the state have started preparing upcoming polls. However, it seems like the fissures in the Mahagathbandhan – the alliance between RJD, Congress and the RLSP – is growing ahead of the polls over the seat-sharing formula in the state.

Stressing that it has 80 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly, the party leader Vijay Prakesh claims that the RJD is the largest party of Grand Alliance and it will contest the upcoming elections on 160 seats, reported Dainik Jagran.

The Congress, however, has expressed its discontent over the RJD’s claims. Party leader Sadanand Singh has said that it has sent the figure of its proposed seats to the party high command, adding that RJD's claims are "not possible".

The RSLP has also expressed its displeasure over RJD’s claim and party spokesperson Abhishek Jha has said that the issue of seat-sharing will be resolved in the Grand Alliance meeting.

Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing not finalised yet

The Congress, meanwhile, has also claimed that the seat-sharing in Grand Alliance has still not been finalised, adding that the RJD-Congress have to accommodate all the parties, as many parties are in the Mahagathbandhan.

"I can say that seat-sharing for Bihar Assembly poll has not been finalised yet, but it is equally true that all small allies like Left front, RLSP all will be adjusted," said Congress Campaign Committee Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

"There has been no such thing right now, RJD and Congress will see the interest of all parties together and according to the capacity they will get seats," he added.

Assembly tenure of Bihar is scheduled to end on November 29. The electoral process has to be completed by November 28 to avoid a constitutional crisis. Bihar state legislature has 243 Assembly constituencies. The Congress has 27 MLAs in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 80, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 54, and Janata Dal-United (JDU) 71.

