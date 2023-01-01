Bigg Boss Kannada: Roopesh Shetty Lifts The Trophy; Rakesh Adiga Says He 'Deserves To Win'

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9's finale episode got off to a strong start. The finale broadcast featured everything from host Kiccha Sudeep's brisk entrance to special dedications to the finalists and the reunion of the eliminated candidates.

Bigg Boss also surprised host Kiccha Sudeep with a special video as a tribute to him. Sudeep, who got emotional on stage, then thanked everyone for the love and support.

Roopesh Shetty lifted the trophy, while Rakesh Adiga bags second position. "Roopesh Shetty deserves to win and I am happy for him," said Adiga.

Deepika Das emerged as the second runner-up as she took home a cash prize of rupees 5 lakh. She credited her co-contestant Arun Sagar for being her biggest support system. Ahead of exiting the BB house, she wished her buddies good luck one last time.