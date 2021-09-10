Bhabanipur By-Poll: It is crucial for Mamata Banerjee, who became chief minister of the state for the third time after TMC's Assembly election victory, to win the Bhabanipur bypoll to retain her position.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Priyanka Tibriwal as its candidate in the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls pitting her against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 30. BJP announced Tibriwal's candidature on Friday through a notification undersigned by the party's general secretary Arun Singh. It is crucial for Mamata Banerjee, who became chief minister of the state for the third time after TMC's Assembly election victory, to win the Bhabanipur bypoll to retain her position. She had lost in Nandigram to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP.

Who is Priyanka Tibriwal?

Born in Kolkata on July 7, 1981, Priyanka Tibriwal is a lawyer by profession who practices in the Supreme Court and the Kolkata High Court. Tibriwal did her schooling in Kolkata while she completed her graduation from Delhi University. She returned to Kolkata for her law studies and completed her Bachelor of Law, from Hazra Law College of Calcutta University in 2007 and a Masters in Business Administration from Assumption University, Thailand in 2009.

Tibriwal entered politics in 2014 when she joined the BJP reportedly at the suggestion of BJP MP Babul Supriyo. Previously, she worked as a legal advisor for Supriyo. Soon after joining the BJP, Tibriwal made her first unsuccessful election debut in 2015 when she contested Kolkata Municipal Council Elections from ward number 58 (Entally) as a BJP candidate but lost to Trinamool Congress’s Swapan Sammadar.

After six years of her stint at the party, Tibriwal was made the Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in West Bengal in August 2020. During her six years, she handled many important works for the party. Priyanka again tried her luck during the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly Elections and contested the polls from the Entally assembly constituency. However, she lost to TMC's Swarna Kamal Saha with a margin of nearly 60,000 votes.



A close look at Priyanka’s profile shows that she has been an active and vocal leader of the party. A lawyer by profession, Tibriwal has been representing her party in the court as well. She was one of the petitioners in the Calcutta High Court in the post-poll violence cases. Apart from this, Priyanka had also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court regarding the West Bengal violence.

