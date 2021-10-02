Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The fate of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo to remain as the chief minister of West Bengal will be decided tomorrow when the votes for the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency by-poll will be counted on October 3. Mamata Banerjee is contesting the Bhabanipur by-poll against BJP's Priyanka Tibriwal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas.

Voting for the Bhabanipur by-poll was held on Thursday during which a total voter turnout of 57.09 per cent was recorded, the State Election Commission said. Besides Bhabanipur, polling was also held in Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies in the state. While Samserganj recorded a voter turnout of 79.92 per cent, Jangipur recorded 77.63 per cent voting. The counting of votes in Samserganj and Jangipur will also be held on October 3.

Mamata Banerjee had lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year. The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to contest the by-poll.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer, against the TMC chief. CPI(M) has fielded Srijib Biswas, who is also a lawyer. Congress did not contest the seat.

Mamata Banerjee has to win the Bhabanipur by-poll in order to continue as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. The must-win situation arose after the TMC supremo moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the WB Assembly polls but lost to her former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari who contested on a BJP ticket. It is probably for the first time that a chief minister lost her seat in an Assembly Elections.

According to the Constitution of India, the winning party can appoint anybody as the chief minister or a minister or even a prime minister without being a legislator or a Member of Parliament. However, it mandates that the person should be elected within six months of appointment.

According to Article 164(4) of the Constitution, “A Minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the Legislature of the State shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a Minister.”

With six months ending on November 5, the Bhabanipur by-poll becomes a must-win for Mamata Banerjee if she wants to continue as the CM of the state. Trinamool Congress had registered a landslide victory in assembly polls winning 213 of 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly. The BJP won 77 seats.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan