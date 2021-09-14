The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to disclose the police cases against her. The chief election agent of BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal wrote to the Bhabanipur Returning Officer, objecting to Banerjee's candidature.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday raised an objection to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's candidature for the upcoming assembly by-election from the Bhabanipur constituency. The BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee failed to disclose police cases against her.

Sajal Ghosh, the chief election agent of BJP candidate from Bhabanipur, Priyanka Tibrewal, has submitted a letter to the returning officer of Bhabanipur, objecting to the candidature filed by Mamata Banerjee.

"I, Sajal Ghosh (chief election agent) of Priyanka Tibrewal (candidate of BJP) beg to object to the nomination/declaration filed by Mamata Banerjee 9candidate), set up by the All India Trinamool Congress party for 159 Bhabanipur assembly constituency for the election to the legislative assembly of West Bengal on the ground that the candidate has failed to disclose in paragraph 5(ii) particulars of the following pending criminal proceedings against her," the letter said.

The agent said that five cases, filed under various sections of the IPC, were pending against Mamata Banerjee.

The letter also cited two Supreme Court judgments in this regard.

The Bhabanipur by-poll is scheduled to be held on September 30 and counting of votes would be done on October 3.

Mamata Banerjee will be pitted against BJP's Tibrewal, who is also a lawyer, and Left Front's Srijib Biswas.

Banerjee, who lost the election in Nandigram, has to win this by-poll to retain the chief minister's post.

Banerjee is a resident of Bhabanipur and had won the seat twice in 2011 and 2016.

She had contested from Nandigram in the April-May assembly poll this year against BJP leader and her former protege Suvendu Adhikari and lost.

After her defeat in Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, state cabinet minister, and TMC MLA from Bhabanipur vacated the seat to facilitate her return to the assembly from there.

Mamata Banerjee has to get elected by November 5 to retain the Chief Minister's post.

