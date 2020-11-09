Begusarai Assembly Election Results 2020: The BJP has entrusted Kundan Singh with the task to recapture its lost bastion. But will he succeed or Congress leader Amita Bhasin will once again come out with flying colours?

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Begusarai Assembly Election Results 2020: Begusarai, known as Bihar's industrial capital, was BJP bastion until the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections when Congress leader Amita Bhasin defeated Surendra Mehta of the saffron party and secured the seat. This year, the BJP is hoping to recapture it lost bastion and the party has entrusted Kundan Singh with the task. But will he succeed or Bhasin will once again come out with flying colours? Their fate, already sealed in the EVMs, will be decided on Tuesday, November 10 when the Election Commission of India announces the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 results.

Watch this space as we bring you the fastest and most accurate results of the Begusarai Assembly election 2020 tomorrow.

Begusarau Election History

Although Begusarai is considered a BJP bastion, it won't wrong to say it never was any political party's stronghold. It was Bhola Singh, who ruled the hearts of the people of Begusarai. Since 1972, Singh won the constituency seven times. He first fought on CPI-M's ticket but joined the Congress in 1977 and won thrice again.

In 1990, he was defeated by Basudeo Singh of the CPI-M and his date with Congress ended after another defeat in 1995. He then joined the BJP and made a comeback in 2000 by reclaiming what has been his citadel. He won again in 2005 but vacated the seat in 2009 after winning the Lok Sabha election from Newada on BJP ticket.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, Surendra Mehta of the BJP won Begusarai. However, Amita Bhasin defeated Mehta in the 2015 polls. She was once again chosen by the Congress to defend the industerial capital of Bihar.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma