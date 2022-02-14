New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Assembly elections are being conducted in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab - amid the declining third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that was triggered by the Omicron variant of the infection. Amid all this, the menace of fake news has once again started to emerge, especially in the five poll-bound states.

However, Vishvas News - the fact-checking group of Jagran New Media - is once again back with its 'Sach Ke Sathi' campaign and has urged voters to stay safe and cast their votes during 2022 assembly elections, but most importantly, avoid all rumours.

Through the 'Sach Ke Sathi' campaign, the Vishvas News is allowing you to interact with top health experts, doctors, and fact-checker across the country.

This time, the campaign will be held from February 15 to March 5, allowing people from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Varanasi, Punjab, and Chandigarh to be a part of the drive.

Through this, Jagran New Media aims to make people aware of Omicron and how they can cast their votes during the elections.

It is noteworthy to mention that Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years to spread awareness among people about different topics such as health and education. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting the Vishvas News website at vishvasnews.com.

