New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: There are a few documents that are really essential for an Indian citizen, which include an Aadhaar card, voter ID, and passport. These documents are the most significant IDs to possess. While Aadharr Card and Passport can be used as an identification proof, the voter ID acts as both identification proof as well as it allows to cast vote.

Since the government of India is aiming for a digital country, the Election Commission of India has introduced an e-EPIC or Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card. Last year on January 25, also celebrated as National Voter's Day, the EC launched this initiative.

So, what is an e-EPIC card, and how does it different from a traditional voter ID card?

What is e-EPIC voter card?

e-EPIC is a non-editable PDF version of a person's actual voter ID card. Since the online version is a non-editable PDF it is completely safe and no one can tamper with the information. The PDF version of the document can be used for both identity and address verification. One of the best things about the PDF version document is that voters will not have to request a new voter ID card every time they change city or state.

How to download e-EPIC voter card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nvsp.in

Step 2: Now, log in to the website. Once logged in, you will find the option of e-EPIC card -- click on that

Step 3: Now, you have to register using a username and password

Step 4: Once you have registered, click on e-KYC to complete KYC

Step 5:Verify that your face is still alive by using the Face Liveness Verification tool

Step 6: Update your mobile number to complete e-KYC

Step 7: Once the process is completed, you can easily download your e-EPIC

In order to access the document quickly, one can save the PDF on their smartphone or in a DigiLocker.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen