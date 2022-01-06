New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Thursday reviewed the Covid situation with the Union health secretary and health experts and emphasised the need for vaccination of all eligible people in five poll-bound states. In a separate meeting, the poll panel also discussed the law and order situation in the five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur -- with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Besides Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the meeting to assess the Covid situation was also attended by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and ICMR's Balram Bhargava, sources aware of the interactions said.

The poll panel carried out a "complete review" of the Covid status and took inputs from medical experts on safety measures to be ensured during campaigning and polling. It stressed to the health secretary the need to ensure complete vaccination for all eligible persons, the sources said.

In an earlier meeting with Bhushan on December 27, the poll panel had asked him to ramp up the vaccination drive in the five states. Elections are due in the five states and the Commission is expected to poll dates in the next few days.

The meeting came as India is witnessing a massive spurt in new COVID-19 cases. India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630. Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.

The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286. As many as 91,702 new infections were reported on June 10 last year. The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, the ministry said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 per cent of the total infections, it said. An increase of 71,397 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a day. The national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 97.81 per cent, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.43 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.47 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,41,009. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent, the ministry said.

(With Agencies Inputs)

