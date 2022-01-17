New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a list of those persons working in essential services who can cast votes in upcoming assembly elections through the postal ballot in five states. The EC has allowed media persons authorised by it to exercise their franchise using the postal ballot facility for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

The commission in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa said that media persons authorized by it for poll coverage day can cast their votes through postal ballot facility.

As for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the poll body has permitted persons employed in Information and Public Relation Department, Health and Family Welfare (Emergency I Ambulance Services), Post Department, Traffic Department, Railways, Electricity Department, Civil Aviation Department, Metro Rail Corporation of Uttar Pradesh, Doordarshan, All India Radio, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to cast their vote via postal ballot.

In Goa, persons employed in essential services including Medical Services Viz. Public Health Department, Goa Medical College, Directorate of Health Services, Police, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Fire and Emergency services, Prisons, Excise, Electricity Department, Water Authority 9. Kadamba Transport Corporation [SRTC of Goa], Treasury Service, Forest, All India Radio, Dooradarshan, BSNL, Railways, Posts & Telegraph, Civil Aviation, Ambulance, Shipping/River Navigation/Transport and media persons authorized by ECI for poll coverage have also been granted permissions to cast vote via postal ballot.

For Uttarakhand polls, those working in Airport Authority of India, Food Corporation of India, Indian Railway, Press Information Bureau, Doordarshan, All India Radio, Electricity Department, Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, Food and Civil Supply, BSNL, Media Persons authorized by ECI for Poll day Coverage, and Fire Service can cast vote through postal ballot.

In Manipur, those who can cast vote via postal ballot include employees of Electricity Department, BSNL, Railways, Post & Telegram, Doordarshan, All India Radio, Health Department in connection with COVID-19, Aviation, Fire Services, Ambulance Services and Media persons authorized by ECI for poll day coverage.

In Punjab polls, employees of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Food Corporation of India, All India Radio, Doordarshan, Post and Telegraph, Railways, BSNL, Power, Health, Fire Services, Civil Aviation and Media Persons authorized by ECI can cast vote through postal ballot.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. Elections in Goa and Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 and in Manipur from February 27 to March 3. Elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan