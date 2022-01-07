New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the rising COVID-19 cases led by its new variant Omicron, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the dates for the upcoming elections in five states soon. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Election Commission will hold a key meet today after which announcement of poll dates is expected. For the unversed, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are going to the polls later this year and the preparations are almost complete.

The Election Commission on Thursday reviewed the Covid situation with the Union health secretary and experts, collecting inputs on necessary safety measures to be ensured during the democratic exercise and emphasising the need for vaccination of all eligible people in five poll-bound states, sources said. The government shared with the poll panel the weekly positivity rate, percentage of those who have received the first and the second Covid vaccine and the number of Omicron cases in the five states.

Check COVID-19 situation in five poll-bound states:

Punjab:

Five more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Punjab, while 2,427 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,11,102 on Thursday. Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of infections for the past several days. The positivity rate rose from 7.95 per cent on Wednesday to 10.20 per cent on Thursday. The new fatalities raised the death toll from the pandemic to 16,662 in the state. The number of active cases climbed to 6,687 from 4,434 a day before. Patiala continued to remain the worst affected district in terms of rising cases as it recorded 687 fresh infections. Mohali, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Pathankot reported 364, 294, 292 and 187 cases respectively. A total of 121 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,87,753, the bulletin said.

Uttarakhand:

Uttarakhand on Thursday reported 630 Covid cases, the highest single-day rise in seven months, and three deaths due to the pandemic. As many as 892 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on June 4, 2021. Dehradun district led the Thursday tally with 268 cases, followed by Haridwar with 119, Nainital 85, Pauri with 72 and Udham Singh Nagar with 35 cases, the Covid control room here said. The Covid trajectory has been showing an upward trend in Uttarakhand for the past several days with more than 100 new cases being reported daily.

Manipur:

Manipur logged 59 new Covid-19 positive cases and one death due to the virus on Thursday, State Health official said. Sixteen Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel were among those detected with the viral infection. The overall toll increased to 2009 with the death of one person. Ten persons were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 316. The cumulative number of positive cases was 1,25,964 and recovered cases 1,23,639. The recovery rate was 98.15 per cent.

Goa:

Goa reported 971 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 1,84,766, while the case positivity rate rose to more than 20 per cent. Two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, pushing the death toll to 3,528. The positivity rate rose to 20.46 per cent on Thursday. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,76,625 after 74 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. Given the wide gap between new and recovered cases, Goa's active tally shot up to 4,613.

Uttar Pradesh:

Uttar Pradesh recorded 3,121 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. The new fatality, reported from Meerut, raised the death toll from the pandemic to 22,917 in the state. Among new cases, a maximum of 600 were reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 408 from Lucknow, 401 from Meerut and 382 from Ghaziabad. Forty-seven more patients also recovered from the infection, the release said, adding the number of active cases now stands at 8,224 in Uttar Pradesh. Over 14.17 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the state on Wednesday. So far, a total of over 20.59 crore doses have been given to people aged above 18 in the state.

