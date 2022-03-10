New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Basking on the Modi wave, the Bharatiya Janata Party continued to paint the country saffron with a thumping victory in four states including Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand and politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh is also significant in the way that this will be the first time in the last 37 years that a party was elected twice in the state. Similarly, in Uttarakhand's 21-year-long history, the BJP is the only party to receive people's mandate for a second consecutive term.

Meanwhile, apart from BJP's success, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab, its triumph redrawing India's political map and diminishing the Congress even further. All political bigwigs of Punjab including Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhbir Badal, Parkash Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia suffered embarrassing defeats against AAP candidates in their respective seats. AAP's thumping victory in Punjab polls came smoothly by winning 92 seats of the total 117.

The Congress epitaph was written on the electoral battlefield. The party, now in power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, an all-time low, lost Punjab and won only two seats in Uttar Pradesh with a vote share of just 2.3 per cent -- notwithstanding the high-decibel campaign by the Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka. In Punjab, Congress could only manage to grab 18 seats with a vote share of 23 per cent.

State-wise Assembly Elections Results:

- Uttar Pradesh

All eyes were on the key electoral battleground Uttar Pradesh where the Yogi Adityanath-led government was pitching for a second consecutive term in power. In trends and results available for the 403 seats, the ruling party has so far won 200 seats and is leading on 55 segments taking the total to 255, slightly short of its earlier count of 312 but comfortably over the halfway mark. This will be the first time in over three decades that a party will get re-elected for a second term in the state.

The Samajwadi Party, which made a vigorous bid for power with its leader Akhilesh Yadav attracting huge crowds at campaign rallies, was trailing with leads in 110 seats, a significant jump from the 47 last time. Enough to make it a vocal opposition but far removed from power even with the support of its allies, the RLD and the SBSP, which were ahead in 8 and six seats, respectively. Adding to the saffron party's tally, BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) was ahead in 12 seats. The BSP, which barely made a campaign splash, was leading in two seats with a vote share of 12.7 per cent.

- Punjab

Elections 2022, seen as a pointer to general elections two years away, were also the AAP's stepping stone out of Delhi. According to results by the Election Commission, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 92 of the 117 seats in Punjab, a three-fourths majority. Incumbent Congress was a distant second by winning 18 seats and ceding power to a party that had so far only ruled Delhi. The Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP lagged further behind with three and two seats respectively.

The strong AAP wave in Punjab saw many bigwigs losing -- including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress' Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from both the seats he contested, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, former chief minister Amarinder Singh who left the Congress to join hands with the BJP and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. The trends reflected in the vote share too with the AAP at 42 per cent and the Congress at 22.9 per cent.

- Goa

In the coastal state of Goa, the ruling BJP scored a hat-trick and won 20 of the 40 seats, just one short of the magic mark, while its nearest rival Congress was at 11. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and AAP won in two seats each. The Goa Forward Party nabbed one seat, while independents won three seats. However, the majority mark in Goa is 21 and the BJP is short of 1 seat to get to the majority mark.

Meanwhile, BJP's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis has said that the party had already secured letters of support from five newly-elected MLAs, including three independents and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which would take the ruling party and its associates beyond the crucial 21 mark in the 40-member state legislative assembly.

- Uttarakhand

The BJP is headed for a second consecutive victory in Uttarakhand, breaking the trend of the hill state voting out the ruling party, but Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from the Khatima assembly constituency. As per the trends and results by the ECI, the BJP has won 45 seats and is leading in 2 out of the total 70 seats, belying pollsters who had predicted a close race between the ruling party and the Congress, which has bagged 17 seats and is ahead in two.

The BSP has won one seat and was leading in another while Independents were leading in two. The Aam Aadmi Party which had promised a number of freebies has not opened its account despite fielding candidates from all the 70 seats. The defeat of Dhami who led the BJP's campaign against the Congress in the state throws up a big question before the saffron party on the issue of choosing the next chief minister. Among the prominent candidates trailing in the hill state were Congress veteran Harish Rawat in Lalkuan.

- Manipur

The BJP registered a massive victory in Manipur and retain power for the second successive term winning 32 seats in the election to the 60-member assembly. The Janata Dal (United) and the National People's Party (NPP) won six seats each, while the Naga People's Front and the Congress bagged five each, according to the Election Commission. The Kuki People's Alliance won two seats. Three seats were won by Independent candidates.

In the 2017 assembly election, the BJP had won 21 seats and formed the government with some regional parties. Thanking the people of the state for reposing their faith in the party, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said it is also the victory of the various steps taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan