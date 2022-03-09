New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes to declare results for the five-state assembly elections - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa - will take place on March 10. The assembly elections in the above-mentioned five states are been dubbed as a "semi-final" by political experts ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath), Uttarakhand (Pushkar Singh Dhami), Manipur (N Biren Singh), and Goa (Dr Pramod Sawant) while Punjab has a Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi.

When can I watch the 2022 assembly election results?

According to the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting will begin at 8 am and the early trends will start coming by 9 am.

Where and how can I watch the 2022 assembly election results?

Assembly elections 2022:

The 2022 assembly polls were conducted in different phases. In Uttar Pradesh, polling was held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Manipur, meanwhile, voted in two phases - February 28 and March 5. On the other hand, Uttarakhand and Goa voted in a single phase on February 14 while Punjab went to polling on February 20.

Currently, the BJP is in power in four states while Congress is ruling in Punjab. According to the exit polls, the BJP is expected to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur while Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep Punjab. Uttarakhand and Goa, on the other hand, are expected to witness a tough battle.

