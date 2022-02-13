Dehradun/Lucknow/Panaji | Jagran News Desk: The 14th Feb of this year is set to be among the most significant dates that will define the political landscape of the country for immediate future other than electoral composition of three legislative assemblies. While both Goa and Uttarakhand will go to polls for all 40 and 70 seats respectively in single phase, Uttar Pradesh will undergo the second phase of assembly polls in which votes will be polled on 55 seats in the CM Yogi Adityanath-led state.

UP Assembly Polls: 55 seats, many in Rohilkhand region, to vote on Feb. 14

Across Uttar Pradesh’s nine districts, a total of 55 seats are going to decide the fate of 586 candidates in the fray to reach the seat of power in Lucknow. The most interesting contest is likely to be witnessed in senior Samajwadi Party (SP) politician Azam Khan’s Rampur constituency from where the currently jailed politician has been a nine-term MLA. His son Abdullah Azam Khan is contesting against Apna Dal(S) candidate Haidar Ali Khan.

The seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Polling is scheduled be held on Monday, February 14 from 7 am to 6 pm, the election office said.

Of the 55 seats going to polls in this phase, the BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance.

Of the 15 seats won by the SP, Muslim candidates had emerged victorious in 10.

The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects. These areas are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.

The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who switched to the SP after the polls.

Outgoing Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi are also in the poll fray.

The former mayor of Bareilly Supriya Aron is contesting from Bareilly Cantonment after joining the Samajwadi Party.

Goa Assembly Polls: A Multipolar contest

The fate of 301 candidates who are in the fray for 40 Assembly seats of Goa will be packed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Monday, February 14.

Traditionally a state with bipolar politics, Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene.

The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said the average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country.

The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said.

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party.

The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates

The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections. The Congress had at that time won 17 seats, while the BJP bagged 13.

Uttarakhand Assembly Polls: Battle of prestige for CM Dhami, Cong’s Harish Rawat

The 70 assembly seats of Uttarakhand spread over 13 districts will go to the polls on Monday with over 81 lakh voters all set to decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents, in the fray.

Polling will begin at 8 am and conclude at 6 pm. Electioneering which was carried out aggressively by the political parties through virtual as well as physical rallies and door-to-door campaigns in the state came to an end on Saturday evening.

It will be the fifth assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand after its creation in 2000.

Important candidates whose fate is to be decided in these polls include Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Prominent faces from the Congress in the fray include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh.

The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents.

Traditionally, the politics of Uttarakhand has been largely bi-polar with Congress and BJP governing the state alternately, but this time the AAP is also in the running fielding its candidates from all the 70 assembly constituencies in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked for votes accusing successive Congress and BJP governments in the state of not fulfilling the aspirations of people that had led to the creation of Uttarakhand in 2000.

