New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission (EC) will on Monday hold a crucial meet with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to seek updates about COVID-19 and rising Omicron cases in India as it prepares for assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The top poll body, which is yet to announce the election dates for the polls, might seek suggestions from Bhushan on improving its COVID-19 protocol for poll campaigning, polling days and the dates of counting.

Last week, the Allahabad High Court had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission to defer the polls in wake of the rising Omicron cases in India. It had also urged the Centre and the poll body to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state. "Consider postponing the election, because only if there is life, the world is meaningful," a single-judge bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav said while observing "Jaan hain toh Jahaan hain".

Following the High Court suggestion, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that he will visit Uttar Pradesh on December 28 to review the situation and take a decision about the assembly elections. "I will be visiting UP next week. An appropriate decision as required by the situation will be taken after we review it," Chandra said at a press conference, as reported by news agency PTI.

The top brass of the poll body had also visit Uttarakhand last week to assess the situation in the hilly state. Chandra, during the media briefing, had said that he had asked Chief Secretary SS Sandhu about Omicron cases in Uttarakhand and was told that there was only one case of the latest variant of COVID-19 in the state.

He also spoke of various anti-Covid safeguards taken by the Commission and sought to assure that whatever is required will be done as per the "Constitutional position" to check the spread of the virus. "The situation here seems under control," Chandra had said.

"However, I can assure you whatever is required by the situation will be done."

The terms of Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in March next year while the assembly's term in Uttar Pradesh will end in May.

