New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a key meeting on Monday to assess the COVID-19 situation across the country and review its ban on big political rallies and roadshows in five poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

Earlier this month, the EC - while announcing the poll schedule for the five states - had banned all political rallies, roadshows and padayatra due to the beginning of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On January 22, the ban was extended till January 31, but the poll body had allowed public meetings with a maximum of 500 people in the constituencies going to polls in the first two phases and relaxed door-to-door campaign rules.

"ECI extends ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, 2022. Relaxation for Physical public meetings of Political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 allowed from January 28, 2022 and for Phase 2 from February 1, 2022," it had said in a statement.

"Limit of 5 persons for door to door campaign enhanced to 10 persons. Video vans for publicity permitted at designated open spaces with COVID restrictions," the statement read.

The EC might further relax the curbs on physical rallies and roadshows following a decline in daily COVID-19 cases and a rise in the nationwide vaccination drive. However, that would depend on the assessment provided by the Union Health Ministry and the respective state governments.

The assembly elections in five poll-bound states are scheduled to begin from February 10. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases - February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7, while Manipur will vote in two phases - February 27 and March 3, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote for assembly election in a single phase.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma