New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh with the party crossing the majority mark in early trends as per the Election Commission of India. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is contesting the first assembly elections of his life, is leading with a big margin on the Gorakhpur Urban seat. As per the data by the Election Commission till 2:00 pm, Yogi Adityanath is leading against the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla with a margin of over 20,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has surprised everyone in Punjab with the party leading on 90 seats of the total 117 assembly seats in the state. AAP has so far received a 42.3 per cent vote share while the ruling Congress has so far managed to get only 23 per cent of votes. Meanwhile, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted the mandate of the people and congratulated AAP for its marvellous performance.

In Manipur and Uttarakhand, the BJP is set to retain power as the saffron brigade is leading in both states. In Manipur, the BJP is so far leading on 22 seats, while its main challenger Congress is leading on two seats only. In Uttarakhand, where former CM Harish Rawat has shown confidence in Congress' win, the BJP has crossed the majority mark and is leading on 41 seats out of the total 70. However, Congress is giving a tough fight to BJP in Goa. The Congress is so far leading on 11 seats while BJP is ahead on 19 seats.

Check where political bigwigs stand in Assembly Elections' results in five states:

- Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency, according to the early trends of the Election Commission of India. Adityanath is leading against the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla with a margin of over 20,000 votes.

Akhilesh Yadav: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav maintained his lead from the Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to the latest poll trends. Yadav secured 48,379 votes so far while his nearest rival Union Minister SP Singh Baghel got 19,243 votes, according to the Election Commission. Karhal seat is considered a stronghold of the SP. Yadav has so far got 67.15 per cent votes while Baghel got 26.71 per cent votes.

Shivpal Singh Yadav: The founder of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and SP supremo Mulayam Singh's brother, Shivpal Singh Yadav, continue to lead from the Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district. As per the latest trends by the Election Commission of India, Shivpal has so far secured nearly 43,000 votes, while his main rival, BJP's Vivek Shakya is trailing with 26,642 votes. Shivpal has so far received 54.72 per cent votes, while Vivek Shakya has got 33.91 per cent votes.

Keshav Prasad Maurya: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing from Sirathu seat by about 3,000 votes, according to poll trends. After the initial round of counting on Thursday, Maurya secured 17,086 votes while his nearest rival SP's Pallavi Patel got 20,568 votes, according to the Election Commission. While Maurya has so far received 41.39 per cent votes, Patel has bagged 49.82 per cent votes.

- Punjab

Bhagwant Mann: AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann is leading from Punjab's Dhuri seat by a margin of over 50,000 votes on Thursday, according to early poll trends. Mann, who has so far received 72,873 votes, is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy who has so far received 22,105 votes. While Mann has received 64 per cent votes so far, Dalvir Singh Goldy has got 19.44 per cent of votes.

Charanjit Singh Channi: Punjab chief minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing behind his namesake Charanjit Singh, who contested the polls on AAP ticket from Chamkaur Sahib seat. CM Channi is trailing with a margin of nearly 3,000 votes against AAP's Charanjit Singh. While CM has so far got 46,533 votes, AAP Charanjit has so far received 50,089 votes.

Meanwhile, CM Channi is also trailing on the Bhadaur seat, the second seat from where he contested the polls. In Bhadaur, AAP candidate Labh Singh Ugoke is leading with a margin of over 30,000 votes. He has so far received 52,357 votes while CM Channi has so far received 21,838 votes.

Navjot Singh Sidhu: With the AAP all set to sweep the Punjab polls, state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people of the state. Navjot Singh Sidhu, meanwhile, is trailing by a margin of over 5,000 votes on Amritsar East seat against AAP candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur, who has so far received 31,196 votes.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan