New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will address a press conference at 3.30 pm on Saturday to announce the poll schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. This comes at a time when calls have been made across the country to postpone the elections amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in India.

The top poll body has also held key meetings with all major political parties to discuss the COVID-19 situation in India. However, all parties have been reluctant on postponing the polls. Meanwhile, the EC on Thursday also reviewed the situation with the Union health secretary and other experts, including AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and ICMR's Balram Bhargava, and emphasised the need for vaccination of all eligible people in five poll-bound states.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

