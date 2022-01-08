New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday declared the poll schedules for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Addressing a press conference, the top poll body said that the elections across the five states would be held in seven phases and the results would be declared on March 10.

Uttar Pradesh, the EC said, will go to polls on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Meanwhile, the voting in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa would be held in a single phase on February 14.

In Manipur, the polling would be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3, the top poll body announced while adding that the results of all five states would be declared on March 10.

Following is the complete poll schedule for teh five states:

UP assembly elections 2022:

Phase 1:

Issue of notification: January 14

Last date of nomination: January 21

Scrutiny of nomination: January 24

Withdrawal of nomination: January 27

Polling date: February 10

Phase 2:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Withdrawal of nomination: January 31

Polling date: February 14

Phase 3:

Issue of notification: January 25

Last date of nomination: February 1

Scrutiny of nomination: February 2

Withdrawal of nomination: February 4

Polling date: February 20

Phase 4:

Issue of notification: January 27

Last date of nomination: February 3

Scrutiny of nomination: February 4

Withdrawal of nomination: February 7

Polling date: February 23

Phase 5:

Issue of notification: February 1

Last date of nomination: February 8

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Withdrawal of nomination: February 11

Polling date: February 27

Phase 6:

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of nomination: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Withdrawal of nomination: February 16

Polling date: March 3

Phase 7:

Issue of notification: February 10

Last date of nomination: February 17

Scrutiny of nomination: February 18

Withdrawal of nomination: February 21

Polling date: March 7

Punjab assembly elections 2022:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Withdrawal of nomination: January 31

Polling date: February 14

Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Withdrawal of nomination: January 31

Polling date: February 14

Goa assembly elections 2022:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Withdrawal of nomination: January 31

Polling date: February 14

Manipur assembly elections 2022:

Phase 1:

Issue of notification: February 1

Last date of nomination: February 8

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Withdrawal of nomination: February 11

Polling date: February 27

Phase 2:

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of nomination: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Withdrawal of nomination: February 16

Polling date: March 3

The EC on Saturday also banned physical rallies and roadshows till January 15 amid COVID-19 crisis. It said that the situation will be reviewed again on January 15 after which a decision on rallies would be taken.

Asked about experts predicting the third wave of the Covid pandemic to peak in February, when voting for five of the seven phases of the polls will take place, the EC said the situation is very dynamic and nobody can predict Covid numbers of future date.

It also assured voters that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure "Covid safe" elections and said they should come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise as polling booths will be sanitised and polling officers vaccinated.

In all, elections will be held for 690 assembly seats, and 18.3 crore people, including 8.5 crore women, will be eligible to cast their votes in the five states. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the five states with the announcement of the elections.

