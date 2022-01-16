New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The dates for the assembly election to be held in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh have been announced. The polling will be done over seven phases starting February 10, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 10. Amid this, if you want to cast a vote but your Voter ID card is lost, there is no need to panic. There are 11 other documents apart from the Voter ID card that can help you cast your vote.

However, before this, you need to ensure whether or not your name is on the voter list of the area where you are situated. Here's how you can check this.

Step 1- Visit the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal- http://electoralsearch.in/

Step 2- Search for your name on the voter list by two methods:

The first method is by clicking on the ‘Search by Details’ option or

Select the ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ option from among those provided

Step 3- Pick from the search options available (and listed above) and enter the details accordingly.

Step 4- The results will be displayed on the screen depending on the information being available in the database.

Other ways by which one can search their names include:

By entering all the personal details on the website such as name, date of birth, age, and constituency of residence, from where you have been registered as a voter or

Enter the EPIC (electors photo identity card) number in the box. Then select the state of your residence.

Meanwhile, if you don't have your Voter ID card, one of the following 11 specified photo identity documents is required for casting your vote:

Passport

Driving license

Service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company

Passbook with photograph issued by a state bank or post office

PAN card

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

MNREGA job card

Health Insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

Aadhaar card

Posted By: Sugandha Jha