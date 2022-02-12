New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address massive rallies in poll-bound Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. In Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, PM Modi will address Vijay Sankalp Rally at around 1:30 pm, while he will address a massive rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj at around 3:30 pm. Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend four public meetings scheduled in Uttarakhand's Dhanaulti, Sahaspur, Raipur and Har ki Pauri Haridwar.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also address three Jan Sabhas in Uttarakhand today. Starting from addressing a public meet in Kahtima, Priyanka Gandhi will move to Haldwani and later on the evening, she will address a public gathering in Uttarakhand's Srinagar.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

9:20 am: Balwinder Singh Laddi, MLA of Hargovindpur in Punjab rejoined BJP in presence of party general secretary Tarun Chug Laddi who won the election on a Congress ticket joined BJP on Dec 28. Then he went back to Congress on Jan 3 and again joined BJP on Feb 11 Punjab Elections.

8:00 am: In a major setback to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, the party's candidate from the Amroha constituency Salim Khan on Friday joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the second phase of the Assembly polls in the state. Khan alleged that there is a "communication gap" in Congress.

7:55 am: "I have joined SP as there's communication gap in Congress, created by 2nd-line leadership which doesn't want ground-level workers to meet national leadership. I wanted to meet Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, but 2nd line leadership didn't let me," Salim Khan said.

7:45 am: Two candidates have been booked for concealing information about being proclaimed offenders while filing nomination papers for the February 20 Punjab assembly elections. Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said an FIR has been registered against candidate Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra alias Harmeet Singh Dhillon from the Sanaur assembly constituency in Patiala district. Pathanmajra is a candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party.

7:39 am: One more arrested in connection with firing at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy on February 3. He had provided illegal weapons to prime accused Sachin Sharma. Necessary action being taken: Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, ASP Hapur, Uttar Pradesh

7:31 am: PM Modi's speech during inauguration of Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya does not amount to political propaganda: Madras HC

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan