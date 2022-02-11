New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after accusing the Congress of using late CDS General Bipin Rawat's cutouts for election campaigning and abusing him when he was alive in Uttarakhand's Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address an election rally in Uttarakhand's Almora. The political activities picked up pace in the state just ahead of the Assembly Polls on February 14, Monday.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul will today campaign in Goa where assembly polls are also scheduled to take place on February 14. Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi while campaigning in Uttarakhand, said that Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's remark 'Rahul doesn't listen' meant that the former does not succumb to the pressure of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Here are the LIVE Updates:

10:30 am: For now, the govt, especially BJP members, is responsible for whatever's been happening in Karnataka, as elections are underway & they want to benefit: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress, on #HijabRow

10:14 am: They (Congress) talk about bikini/hijab, CAA/Rafale, but public never accepts them because they never talk about poor welfare. They only know how to gather votes with politics of appeasement...You can write down, Akhilesh (SP chief) will lose from his seat:Union Min Anurag Thakur

10:06 am: A few dynastical people (RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary) don't cast their votes. Their opinions on democracy show very clearly. Such parties have lost earlier also, they will lose in future again: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

9:55 am: After every election post-2014, few Opposition parties always try to do something, where international links also join. Be it Rafale, CAA or any other issue, the public never accepts such blames & trusts PM Modi & CM Yogi Adityanath: Union Minister Anurag Thakur, in Varanasi, UP

9:20 am: Congress attacks BJP over less attendance in rallies. "No spectators in ground rallies, no viewers in virtual rallies. What will happen if there is no media support for BJP?", tweets Congress in Hindi.

9:10 am: Priyanka Gandhi, Congress' general secretary will today address a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh.

9:00 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Goa today. He will also conduct a pree briefing after interacting with the citizens.

8:40 am: CPI(M) MP John Brittas has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on Kerala, West Bengal, & Jammu & Kashmir.

8:17 am: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh to address election meetings in Ghansali, Karnaprayag and Narendranagar assembly constituencies today.

8:10 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Central government for not seeking the resignation of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

7:55 am: A case was registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a "roadshow-like situation" emerged during Congress leader Rizwan Qureshi's door-to-door campaign in Moradabad. Qureshi, who is Congress' candidate from Moradabad, held a door-to-door campaign in the constituency along with the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday. However, as per the police, the campaign looked like a roadshow.

7:45 am: Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday claimed that ever since his party forayed into Goa's electoral politics, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned him eight to ten times at the behest of the BJP.

7:30 am: Congress Govt didn't liberate Goa for 15 years after Independence. People of Goa kept fighting but Congress Govt didn't help. From the ramparts of Red Fort, India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru had said that he won't send forces for the liberation of Goa: PM Modi said on Thursday in Mapusa.

