New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The campaigning for the Assembly Elections 2022 is going on in full swing. Star campaigners of political parties are reaching different cities every day and are wooing the voters to vote for them. BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will today address a series of Jansabhas in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, where the voting for the third phase will take place on February 20 along with Punjab elections.

Meanwhile, two phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have been completed. In the first phase, in which 58 constituencies voted, a total of 60.17 per cent voter turnout was recorded while in the second phase, a total of 64.4 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 55 constituencies. The Goa Assembly Elections, held on February 14, recorded over 78 per cent of voter turnout, while Uttarakhand recorded a total of 65.37 per cent voter turnout.

Here are the LIVE updates from Assembly Elections 2022:

- Punjab’s chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju on Wednesday held a review meeting with returning officers for the February 20 Assembly elections and directed them to ensure proper arrangements at polling stations following the poll panel’s instructions. The chief electoral officer directed officials to ensure the availability of masks, gloves, PPE kits, soaps, thermometers, and sanitisers at every polling station, according to an official release

- Independent candidate from UP's Firozabad, Ramdas Manav campaigns wearing shackles, says, fighting for labour rights of glass bangle workers "These shackles represent Firozabad labourers. They are enslaved & until I do not unshackle them from slavery, I'll not give in," he says

- Samajwadi Party writes to Election Commission to "deploy additional security forces in Jaunpur district to conduct free & fair elections" ahead of the third phase of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Elections.

- Uttarakhand High Court took suo moto cognizance of the criminal cases registered against the MPs & MLAs of the state & directed the govt to provide information on the registered & pending cases to the court by March 3. There are a total of 70 MLAs & 8 MPs in the state

- A complaint was lodged in a court here on Thursday against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his alleged “insulting” remark about “bhaiyas” from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

- Daughter of AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, 26-year-old Harshita is campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Calling Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for the state, her ‘uncle’, Harshita is seen asking for votes for him, according to reports. “I do not know how to give speeches, but your enthusiasm has made me feel alive too. I have come here to seek votes for my uncle Bhagwant Mann,” she said.

- Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an independent probe into the allegations levelled by poet Kumar Vishwas against Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

- Unleashing an attack on opposition parties over opposing ban Triple Talaq, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Opposition doesn't even care about the betterment of people who vote for them.

- 'My statement is being misconstrued': Punjab CM Channi clarifies his 'UP-Bihar Ke bhaiya' remark

- Independent candidate from UP's Firozabad, Ramdas Manav campaigns wearing shackles, says, fighting for labour rights of glass bangle workers. "These shackles represent Firozabad labourers. They are enslaved & until I do not unshackle them from slavery, I'll not give in," he says.

- People of Punjab are asking questions to Congress that what happened to those promises which you made 5 years back? They promised to waive off farm loans, provide employment and make Punjab drug-free, but nothing has happened: Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Jalandhar

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan