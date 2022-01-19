New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Following the Election Commission's decision to ban all political rallies and roadshows amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to hold rallies in a "hybrid mode" to reach more and more voters in all five poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Party sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said that the BJP will hold small physical rallies that will be addressed by senior party leaders. The rallies, the sources said, will be telecast live on various social media platforms across various regions which will witness the participation of around one to two lakh people.

The decision to hold such hybrid rallies, the ANI sources said, was taken by party chief JP Nadda after discussions with several leaders.

Why the BJP has decided to hold rallies in a 'hybrid manner'?

The EC while announcing the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur had banned all physical rallies till January 15 after India got hit by the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On January 15, the top poll body extended the ban in the five poll-bound states till January 22.

However, the top poll body gave some relaxation and allowed political parties to hold indoor meetings with a maximum of 300 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall, or the prescribed limit set by state disaster management authorities.

"No roadshows, padyatras, cycle, bike, vehicle rally and processions shall be allowed till 22 January, 2022. Commission shall subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly," the EC statement read.

About the assembly elections in five states:

Polling for the 403-member legislative assembly in Uttar Pradesh would be held in seven phases - February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. In Manipur, the polling would be held in two phases - February 27 and March 3.

In Uttarakhand and Goa, elections would be held in a single phase on February 14. The 117-member Punjab assembly, on the other hand, would go to the polls on February 20. Earlier, it was scheduled to vote on February 14.

The results of all the five states would be declared on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma