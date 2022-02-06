New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday extended ban on cycle and vehicle rallies, roadshows, and 'pad yatras' in all five poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - despite an improvement in COVID-19 situation across India. However, the top poll body relaxed the norms for indoor and outdoor political meets for the assembly elections.

This comes a day after the EC held a meeting with Union Health Secretary and assessed the COVID-19 situation across the country. During the meeting, the Health Secretary informed the poll body that cases are fast receding and the poll going states are contributing a very small proportion of the total reported cases in the country.

"Restrictions regarding outdoor meeting/ indoor meetings/ rallies will be further relaxed subject to the condition that the number of persons attending the indoor/ outdoor meetings/ rallies will be limited to a maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of Indoor halls and 30 per cent of the open ground capacity or as fixed by DEO as per the requirement of the social distancing norms and whichever is less," the EC said in a statement.

"Ban on roadshows, pad yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies, and processions will remain as before. A maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning fixed at 20 will also remain as before. Ban on campaign between 8 PM and 8 AM will also continue as before," it added.

The EC further said it has also appointed Special Observers for the poll-bound states to oversee the holding of the free and fair elections. It also noted open ground rallies can be held only on the grounds specifically designated by the district authorities and subject to compliance with all the conditions of SDMA.

"Allocation of these grounds will be given equitably by the district administration through e-Suvidha portal on the first come first serve basis. Capacities of these grounds will be fixed by the District Administration well in advance and notified to all the parties," it added.

Assembly polls are scheduled in five states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma