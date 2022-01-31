New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday extended the ban on rallies, roadshows, processions and padayatras till February 11 after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the five poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

The decision was taken by the top polly body following a meeting between Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

However, it eased some of the COVID-induced curbs, permitting physical rallies with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people. The limit on indoor meetings and door-to-door campaigning has also been increased to 500 and 20 people respectively.

"The Commission has now granted relaxation for political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed," the EC said in a statement.

The EC, while announcing the poll schedule for the five states, had imposed a ban on all kinds of physical rallies and roadshows till January 15. Later, the ban was extended till January 22 and then till January 31.

However, on January 22, the poll body had given some relaxation for physical public meetings for candidates contesting in phase 1 and phase 2 of the elections.

Assembly elections in five states will be held between February 10 and March 7, the Election Commission of India informed earlier this month, as it announced the poll schedule for the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma