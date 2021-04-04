Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Apart from Amit Shah, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee are expected to hold multiple roadshows in Kerala and West Bengal respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The campaigning for the third phase of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam and the single phase of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will end today with several politicians and leaders holding multiple rallies to garner support for their parties. Leading the charge would be Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will hold three rallies in Assam.

Apart from Shah, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold multiple roadshows in Kerala. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also Hooghly, Howrah, South 24 Pargana today to gather support for the Trinamool Congress.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

11:25 am: Just In: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address another rally in West Bengal's Howrah on April 6 ahead of the fourth phase of state assembly elections due on April 10, reports News18.

10:53 am: Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday slammed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for campaigning in Assam at a time when five security forces personnel have lost their lives in the Sukma encounter.

"He is camping here with government staff and misusing government machinery. Election Commission should investigate this matter," said Assam BJP MP Dilip Saikia.

10:34 am: Just In: Rs 1.3 crores and Rs 1.23 crores in cash seized from Saidapet and Thousand Lights Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu respectively. Four people with cash and voters list apprehended at Kanchipuram. 312 liquor bottles seized from Thoothukudi town, says Election Commission.

10:22 am: The Congress has slammed the election commission over its handling of allegations against Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that the poll body has turned into an Election "Commission".

"Today, we are here in order to express our deep dismay and disappointment at the decision of the Election Commission to reduce the barring period for Himanta Biswa Sarma's campaigning period from 48 hours to 24 hours," said Congress' Ashwini Kumar.

9:37 am: There is no doubt that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Assam, says state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

9:17 am: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid had on Saturday said that the grand old party is committed to correct BJP's governance of division, distortion and deceit if voted to power in Assam.

8:48 am: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also resume his campaign after the election commission reduced his from 48 hours to 24 hours.

8:35 am: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also hold multiple roadshows in Kerala today. He will first visit the Thirunelly temple and hold meetings at Vellamunda in Mananthavady and Poojapura Mandapam.

8:30 am: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will visit three districts -- Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 -- today ahead of the third phase of polls in West Bengal.

8:25 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath will also hold multiple public meetings in West Bengal today.

8:20 am: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will also hold rallies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today.

8:15 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three election rallies -- Sarbhog at noon, Bhabanipur at 1:30 pm and Jalukbari at 3:15 pm -- in Assam today.

