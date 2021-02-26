Assembly Elections 2021: While Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala will have one round of polling on April 6, polling in Assam will be done in three phases. The elections in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As many as 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry (Union Territory), said Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora on Friday.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections to be held in a single phase on April 6, Kerala also goes to polls on April 6; Assam assembly elections to be held in 3 phases- 1st phase of polling- March 27, second phase polling- April 1 and third phase of polling- April 6; Puducherry elections to be held on 6th April. Counting of all votes will be held on May 2.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Schedule:

-Polling to be held in single-phase

-Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

-Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

-Last date of withdrawal of candidature: March 22

-Dates of polling: April 6

-Date of counting: May 2

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Schedule:

-The election for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase

-Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

-Last date of nomination: March 19

-Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

-Last date of withdrawal of candidature: March 22

-Dates of polling: April 6

-Date of counting: May 2

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021:

-Elections in the Union Territory of Puducherry will be held in a single phase.

-Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

-Last date of nomination: March 19

-Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

-Last date of withdrawal of candidature: March 22

-Dates of polling: April 6

-Date of counting: May 2

Assam Assembly Elections 2021:

The elections on 126 assembly seats in Assam will be conducted in three phases. In the first phase, 47 constituencies will go into polls while voting will be done on 39 and 40 constituencies in the second and third phases, respectively.

First phase

Number of seats 47

Issue of notification: March 2

Last date of nomination: March 9

Scrutiny of nomination: March 10

Last date of withdrawal of nomination: March 12

Date of poll: March 27

Second phase

Number of seats: 39

Issue of notification: March 5

Last date of nomination: March 12

Scrutiny of nomination: March 13

Last date of withdrawal of nomination: March 17

Date of poll: April 1

Third Phase

Number of seats: 40

Issue of notification: March 12

Last date of nomination: March 19

Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

Last date of withdrawal of nomination: March 22

Date of poll: April 6

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Schedule:

-The polling will take place in the state in phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29

Phase I - 38 seats

Issue of notification - March 2

Last date of nomination - March 9

Scrutiny of nomination- March 10

Withdrawal of nomination - March 12

Polling Date - March 27

Phase II - 30 seats

Issue of notification - March 5

Last date of nomination - March 12

Scrutiny of nomination- March 15

Withdrawal of nomination - March 17

Polling Date - April 1

Phase III - 31 seats

Issue of notification - March 12

Last date of nomination - March 19

Scrutiny of nomination- March 20

Withdrawal of nomination - March 22

Polling Date - April 6

Phase IV - 44 seats

Issue of notification - March 16

Last date of nomination - March 23

Scrutiny of nomination- March 24

Withdrawal of nomination - March 26

Polling Date - April 10

Phase V - 45 seats

Issue of notification - March 23

Last date of nomination - March 30

Scrutiny of nomination- March 31

Withdrawal of nomination - April 3

Polling Date - April 17

Phase VI - 43 seats

Issue of notification - March 26

Last date of nomination - April 3

Scrutiny of nomination- April 5

Withdrawal of nomination - April 7

Polling Date - April 22

Phase VII - 36 seats

Issue of notification - March 31

Last date of nomination - April 7

Scrutiny of nomination- April 8

Withdrawal of nomination - April 12

Polling Date - April 26

Phase VIII - 35 seats

Issue of notification - March 31

Last date of nomination - April 7

Scrutiny of nomination- April 8

Withdrawal of nomination - April 12

Polling Date - April 29

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan