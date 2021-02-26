Assembly Elections 2021 Schedule: List of important dates for polling in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As many as 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry (Union Territory), said Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora on Friday.
Tamil Nadu assembly elections to be held in a single phase on April 6, Kerala also goes to polls on April 6; Assam assembly elections to be held in 3 phases- 1st phase of polling- March 27, second phase polling- April 1 and third phase of polling- April 6; Puducherry elections to be held on 6th April. Counting of all votes will be held on May 2.
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Schedule:
-Polling to be held in single-phase
-Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12
-Scrutiny of nomination: March 20
-Last date of withdrawal of candidature: March 22
-Dates of polling: April 6
-Date of counting: May 2
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Schedule:
-The election for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase
-Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12
-Last date of nomination: March 19
-Scrutiny of nomination: March 20
-Last date of withdrawal of candidature: March 22
-Dates of polling: April 6
-Date of counting: May 2
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021:
-Elections in the Union Territory of Puducherry will be held in a single phase.
-Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12
-Last date of nomination: March 19
-Scrutiny of nomination: March 20
-Last date of withdrawal of candidature: March 22
-Dates of polling: April 6
-Date of counting: May 2
Assam Assembly Elections 2021:
The elections on 126 assembly seats in Assam will be conducted in three phases. In the first phase, 47 constituencies will go into polls while voting will be done on 39 and 40 constituencies in the second and third phases, respectively.
First phase
Number of seats 47
Issue of notification: March 2
Last date of nomination: March 9
Scrutiny of nomination: March 10
Last date of withdrawal of nomination: March 12
Date of poll: March 27
Second phase
Number of seats: 39
Issue of notification: March 5
Last date of nomination: March 12
Scrutiny of nomination: March 13
Last date of withdrawal of nomination: March 17
Date of poll: April 1
Third Phase
Number of seats: 40
Issue of notification: March 12
Last date of nomination: March 19
Scrutiny of nomination: March 20
Last date of withdrawal of nomination: March 22
Date of poll: April 6
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Schedule:
-The polling will take place in the state in phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29
Phase I - 38 seats
Issue of notification - March 2
Last date of nomination - March 9
Scrutiny of nomination- March 10
Withdrawal of nomination - March 12
Polling Date - March 27
Phase II - 30 seats
Issue of notification - March 5
Last date of nomination - March 12
Scrutiny of nomination- March 15
Withdrawal of nomination - March 17
Polling Date - April 1
Phase III - 31 seats
Issue of notification - March 12
Last date of nomination - March 19
Scrutiny of nomination- March 20
Withdrawal of nomination - March 22
Polling Date - April 6
Phase IV - 44 seats
Issue of notification - March 16
Last date of nomination - March 23
Scrutiny of nomination- March 24
Withdrawal of nomination - March 26
Polling Date - April 10
Phase V - 45 seats
Issue of notification - March 23
Last date of nomination - March 30
Scrutiny of nomination- March 31
Withdrawal of nomination - April 3
Polling Date - April 17
Phase VI - 43 seats
Issue of notification - March 26
Last date of nomination - April 3
Scrutiny of nomination- April 5
Withdrawal of nomination - April 7
Polling Date - April 22
Phase VII - 36 seats
Issue of notification - March 31
Last date of nomination - April 7
Scrutiny of nomination- April 8
Withdrawal of nomination - April 12
Polling Date - April 26
Phase VIII - 35 seats
Issue of notification - March 31
Last date of nomination - April 7
Scrutiny of nomination- April 8
Withdrawal of nomination - April 12
Polling Date - April 29
