New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for upcoming assembly polls in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- in a press conference on Friday at around 4.30 pm.

While the terms of the legislative assemblies of four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- will end in May and June, President's rule has been enforced in Puducherry after the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led Congress government collapsed after it was reduced to a minority in the union territory assembly.

Here are the LIVE Updates from EC's presser:

15:08 pm: Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday attacked the TMC government in West Bengal under its rule and said that Mamata Banerjee will surely lose the upcoming polls in the state.

"We're grateful that people of Bengal are coming out in large numbers to support us either in yatra or in programs that are being done by our senior leadership, that is indicative that this time in West Bengal you'll see the Lotus blossom," she said.

14:50 pm: Meanwhile, President's Rule has been imposed in Puducherry and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.

14:45 pm: The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June.

14:35 pm: This will be the second major polls after Bihar Assembly Elections 2021 that will be held in India following the COVID-19 pandemic.

