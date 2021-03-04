Assembly Elections 2021: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BL Santosh, Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya will likely attend the meeting on Thursday evening.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet at party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in four states -- Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala and one union territory -- Puducherry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya will likely attend the meeting on Thursday evening.

The BJP has pulled up its sock for the upcoming assembly polls in four states and one UT that will be held from March 27 to April 29. The party has held several meetings and organised scores of rallies to gather support for it.

PM Modi and Amit Shah have also held several rallies in the four states and one UT.

For BJP's CEC meeting, the main agenda would be West Bengal where a stiff contest is expected between the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the saffron party.

In West Bengal, polls will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 while the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Quoting sources, news agency IANS has reported that the BJP is planning to field young faces and professionals, including several eminent personalities from the Bengali film industry who recently joined the party.

The party is also considering to field 19 Trinamool MLAs, including former minister Rajib Banerjee, who had joined the party in recent times.

"In recent times, the party has expanded its base across the state, especially after the 2014 general elections. We are confident of dislodging the 10-year rule of Trinamool in West Bengal," news agency IANS quoted BJP sources as saying.

While West Bengal will be the top agenda for the BJP CEC meeting on Thursday, the party will also discuss about polls in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

In Assam, the BJP is preparing to retain the power in the state while it is decided to continue its alliance with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for Tamil Nadu polls.

In Kerala, metro man E Sreedharan's decision to join the BJP has bolstered the saffron party's hope for the upcoming polls while in Puducherry it is preparing to make a comeback in the UT after the collapse of the Congress government.

