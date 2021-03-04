Assembly Elections 2021: While Assam will go to the polls in three phases, elections will be held in eight phases in West Bengal where the BJP is up against Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, on Thursday attended the central election committee (CEC) meet to finalise the candidates for the first two phases of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.

While Assam will go to the polls in three phases, elections will be held in eight phases in West Bengal where the saffron party is up against Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). The fate of the candidates will be declared by the election commission on May 2.

In West Bengal, stakes are high for the BJP where it is hoping to repeat its performance of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections when it won 18 off 42 parliamentary seats.

Though an official announcement is awaited, media reports suggest that the saffron party will most likely field Suvendu Adhikari against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile Nandigram seat.

Adhikari, a former TMC member and close aide of Banerjee, had joined the BJP last year at a rally in presence of Amit Shah. Adhikari claimed that he was 'humiliated' by the TMC and said that Mamata's 10-year rule in West Bengal will soon end.

"PM Modi has shown that he can fulfill promises. He has shown his might in UP. I have got a lot of love and respect from BJP as compared to what I have got in TMC. BJP leaders have done more for me than TMC has. I will fulfill all the wishes of bengal and its people," he had said.

Notably, Banerjee has also expressed her desire to contest from the Nandigram assembly seat and the TMC will likely field another candidate from her traditional seat Bhabanipur.

Meanwhile, the BJP also discussed the names of candidates for the first few phases of Assam polls. In Assam, where the party came to power for the first time in 2016, the BJP has been pulling out all the stops to retain power, with the Congress joining hands with regional parties to capture its old bastion.

Before the CEC meeting, top BJP leaders like Shah and Nadda have held long deliberations with Assam party leaders, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, and those from Bengal, including state party chief Dilip Ghosh.

