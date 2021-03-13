Assembly Elections 2021: During the meeting, the top leaders of the BJP discussed about the candidates for the fourth and fifth phases of the polls in West Bengal.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior party leader JP Nadda on Saturday evening attended the Central Election Committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

This was the second meeting of the day to finalise the candidates for the assembly elections in the four states and one union territory (UT). During the meeting, the top leaders of the BJP discussed about the candidates for the fourth and fifth phases of the polls in West Bengal.

In West Bengal, the BJP is aiming to end the 10-year rule of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). Several TMC veterans, including Suvendu Adhikari and Dinesh Trivedi, have also joined the BJP, boosting the saffron party camp.

PM Modi and Amit Shah have also organised several rallies in West Bengal and are planning to hold more roadshows to gather support for the BJP. Polls will be held in eight phases in West Bengal, beginning from March 27.

While the party has pulled up its socks for West Bengal, preparations have also been increased in Tamil Nadu where the BJP and the AIADMK are contesting under one umbrella. The BJP has been allotted 20 seats by the AIADMK for the Tamil Nadu polls.

The BJP has also expressed hopes that it will retain power in Assam while it will form the new government in Puducherry where V Narayanaswamy-led Congress government lost its majority recently.

In Kerala, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan's decision to join the BJP has boosted the saffron party camp. Though the party is yet to announce its candidates for Kerala polls, media reports suggest that E Sreedharan will be BJP's chief ministerial candidate in Kerala. Though Union Minister V Muraleedharan had earlier dismissed such reports.

"There were some statements that E Sreedharan will be CM candidate in Kerala. I heard media reports that the party has announced him as the CM candidate," he had said.

The elections in five poll-bound states will start from March 27 with polling in West Bengal and Assam. The last phase of the total eight phases of West Bengal elections will be held on April 29. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will vote in a single-phase on April 6, while the results for all the Assembly Elections 2021 will be announced on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma