New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Campaigning for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections ended on Monday with the prized seat of Nandigram going to polls along with 29 other seats on April 1. Nandigram is witnessing the most interesting contest of the West Bengal election between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former party colleague and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari had left the TMC to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

Meanwhile, the second phase of campaigning for assembly polls in Assam ended on Tuesday with all the players including the ruling NDA, Congress-led Mahajath makes hard efforts to woo voters on 39 seats that will go to the polls on April 1. The second phase of elections will decide the fate of 345 candidates. The main contest is seen to be between the alliances led by BJP and Congress. The BJP-led led alliance also includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

10:00 am: On Mamata Banerjee saying that she mentioned her ‘gotra’ as ‘Maa Maati Manush’ to a priest during her temple visit, Union minister Giriraj Singh has likened her lineage to that of ‘Rohingyas and infiltrators’.

9:45 am: Campaigning for the second phase of the West Bengal assembly poll ended on Tuesday evening, setting the stage for the voting in 30 constituencies spread across four districts on April 1. The fate of 171 candidates will be decided in the second phase by 75,94,549 voters who will exercise their franchise in 10,620 polling booths spread across the 30 constituencies.

9:30 am: Election Commission of India directs Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal to transfer Bichitra Bikas Roy, CI Mahishadal, Purba Medinipur. "He shall not be posted in any election duty till completion of polls," it says.

9:15 am: Can those who are part of such an alliance that is limited to their politics, fulfil any of the promises of development made to people?: Union Min & BJP leader Smriti Irani in Guwahati, Assam

9:00 am: Congress is so helpless that they're taking AIUDF's support to keep themselves politically alive. There's a phrase 'Doobte ko tinke ka sahara' but can those who are finding support in each other, build a bright future for Assam?: Union Min & BJP leader Smriti Irani in Assam

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan