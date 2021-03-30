New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Puducherry administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and declared a no-fly zone for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles over the Union Territory in connection with security measures ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Tuesday. PM Modi is scheduled to address an election rally today to woo voters for NDA candidates contesting the April 6 Assembly polls. PM Modi will also address an election rally in Kerala's Palakkad today for Kerala Assembly Elections 2021. A heavy deployment of the police force has also been made at the venue. He is also scheduled to address an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram.

Meanwhile, West Bengal will also witness a face-off between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. Both the leaders are scheduled to hold roadshows in West Bengal's Nandigram to woo the voters ahead of the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. Mamata Banerjee has decided to contest the WB Polls from Nandigram, while the BJP has fielded, TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari from the assembly constituency.

Here are the LIVE updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

10:00 am: To protect the right of every individual, we (BJP) will come out with Uniform Civil Code and population control mechanism. If you are in love with your nation, then you will have to accept it: Suresh Gopi, actor & BJP candidate for Thrissur

9:45 am: Tamil Nadu: Preparations underway in Dharapuram, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally today.

9:30 am: Kerala: Preparations underway in Palakkad, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally today.

9:15 am: Total seizure of cash & items worth Rs 248.9 crores have been done till now. This includes Rs 37.72 crores of cash, liquor worth Rs 9.5 crores & drugs worth Rs 114.44 crores, among others: Sanjoy Basu, Addl Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal

9:00 am: West Bengal: A BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar demanding strict action against those responsible for the death of an 85-years-old mother of a BJP worker, Shova Majumdar

