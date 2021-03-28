Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will begin her three-day camp in Nandigram today to gather support for the TMC for the assembly polls in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after the beginning of eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will address multiple rallies in the high profile Nandigram seat today. Banerjee, who is seeking her third straight term, will stay in Nandigram till Tuesday and is expected to hold multiple rallies and roadshows there.

The assembly elections 2021 began on Saturday with polling in West Bengal and Assam. While West Bengal and Assam will see polling in multiple phases, elections will be held in a single phase in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on April 6. The counting of votes, on the other hand, will take place on May 2.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

11:16 am: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh holds a roadshow in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

10:41 am: Kerala: Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy takes part in Palm Sunday prayers being offered at St. George's Church at Puthupalli in Kottayam.

10:00 am: Also Read -- West Bengal Elections: Audio clip war breaks out in Bengal as TMC, BJP release 'leaked tapes'

9:25 am: Kerala believes that it needs a new political alternative, and BJP can provide it. LDF should come out with an 'Action Taken Report' on their promises rather than giving false hopes, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP will bring an end to rampant political violence in Kerala. LDF and UDF have lost their credibility among the common masses as there is much difference in their words and deeds, he added.

9:20 am: West Bengal: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested TMC leader Chhatradhar Mahato in connection with 2009 murder case of CPI(M) leader Prabir Mahato. He will be produced before the court today, reports ANI.

9:15 am: Meanwhile, Banerjee will also hold multiple roadshows in Nandigram on Monday and Tuesday.

9:10 am: Media reports suggest that she will also hold a rally in Birulia on Sunday evening where she got herself injured a few days ago.

9:05 am: On Sunday, he will hold a rally at 1.30 pm at Chandipur (Vivekananda Football Ground). Later in the day, she will visit the village fair at Reyapara.

9:00 am: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to begin her 3-day camp in Nandigram today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma