New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a mega rally in West Bengal's Kharagpur and is slated to speak at Assam's Chabua today. The Prime Minister had said that he will elaborate on BJP's development agenda in his speeches during the rallies. "Will be in Assam and West Bengal tomorrow and the day after. Tomorrow, March 20, I would be speaking at rallies in Kharagpur (WB) and Chabua (Assam). Will elaborate on BJP's development agenda during my speeches. It is clear both states want to elect NDA in the upcoming polls," he said.

Earlier in the week, the Prime Minister had addressed a rally in West Bengal's Purulia where he accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of crime, violence and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with employees at the IOC Refinery in Assam's Tinsukia and hold two public meetings in Jorhat and Biswanath today. Apart from this, the Congress Central Election Committee will also meet in Delhi later today, to discuss the upcoming West Bengal Elections.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Assembly Elections 2021:

12:20 pm: Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram & Facebook were down for 50-55 min, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development, & dreams have been down for 50-55 years. First, it was Congress, then Left, and now TMC, who've blocked state's development: PM Modi in Kharagpur, West Bengal

12:10 pm: You have seen destruction by Congress & the Left. TMC ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you: PM Modi in Kharagpur, West Bengal

12:07 pm: Those who said Khela Hobe, have broken their leg and left the field. ‘Khela hobena, khela shesh hoye geche’ (the game is not on, the game is finished). It's time for development: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

12:03 pm: Today the state government is on a wheelchair. The government has lost the ability to stand on its own legs. You cannot fool the people of Bengal by showing them plaster, broken leg or a wheelchair: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

12:00 pm: It's my honour that you have come to bless BJP in such huge numbers, this clearly suggests "Bengal mei iss baar BJP sarkar": Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Kharagpur, West Bengal

11:55 am: Chants in favour of PM Modi ahead of the Prime Minister's address at Kharagpur rally

11:25 am: West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kharagpur, where he will address a public rally shortly.

10:35 am: Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts to Congress saying that they will not implement CAA in the state when they come to power. He says, "I think they have huge majority in the Parliament and they can decide."

10:15 am: Rahul Gandhi used to pay only Rs 96 when he was in power. Today we are paying Rs 218: Assam Minister & BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma

10:00 am: In the first phase, we are contesting on 47 seats and we hope to win 45-46 seats in this phase: Assam Minister & BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma

